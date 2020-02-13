Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This designer and developer of document management systems and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV - Free Report) : This creator and manager of investment funds in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.81%.

