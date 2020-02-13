Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE - Free Report) : This company, that provides electricity and natural gas commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Just Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.53, compared with 20.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF - Free Report) : This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

