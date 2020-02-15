New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) : This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This designer and marketer apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
