New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 90 days.
Chemed Corporation (CHE - Free Report) : This company that provides hospice and palliative care services to patients has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 90 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 90 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Chemed Corporation (CHE - Free Report) : This company that provides hospice and palliative care services to patients has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 90 days.
Chemed Corporation Price and Consensus
Chemed Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemed Corporation Quote
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Everi Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everi Holdings Inc. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>