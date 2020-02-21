Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This operator of casual dining restaurants, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) :This manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

BRP has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI - Free Report) : This provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Inphi has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 12.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

OneMain has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

