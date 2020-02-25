Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote
OneMain Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
OneMain Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
