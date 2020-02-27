Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) :This designer and developer of document management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Corporation Price and Consensus
Xerox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Corporation Quote
Xerox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.49, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xerox Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Xerox Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Xerox Corporation Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.
Euronav NV Price and Consensus
Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote
Euronav has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Euronav NV PE Ratio (TTM)
Euronav NV pe-ratio-ttm | Euronav NV Quote
StealthGas Inc. (GASS - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 78.3% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus
StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.05, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
