Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 4.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
