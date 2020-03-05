Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LCI Industries PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
