New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS - Free Report) : This company that provides operations management and analytics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI - Free Report) : This company that develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) : This company that provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote
ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS - Free Report) : This company that provides operations management and analytics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
ExlService Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
ExlService Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ExlService Holdings, Inc. Quote
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI - Free Report) : This company that develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith Micro Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith Micro Software, Inc. Quote
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) : This company that provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
S&P Global Inc. Price and Consensus
S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>