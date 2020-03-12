Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) : This company that provides various commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus
Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) : This company that provides various commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Group, Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>