Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:             

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 18.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This explorer and processor of gold has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company’s shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 21.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI - Free Report) : This provider of precision-policing and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ShotSpotter’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

