Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
AVX Corporation (AVX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and reseller of electronic components, interconnect devices and sensing and control devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
AVX Corporation Price and Consensus
AVX's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 18.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AVX Corporation Price
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SolarEdge’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
AVX Corporation (AVX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and reseller of electronic components, interconnect devices and sensing and control devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
AVX Corporation Price and Consensus
AVX Corporation price-consensus-chart | AVX Corporation Quote
AVX's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 18.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AVX Corporation Price
AVX Corporation price | AVX Corporation Quote
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Zoom Video’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote
SolarEdge’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>