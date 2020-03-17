Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Bicycle Therapeutics' shares gained 0.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 19.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Co-Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This producer of bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
