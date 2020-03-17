Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) :This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK - Free Report) : This developer of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) : This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 3.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
