Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS - Free Report) : This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI - Free Report) : This company that operates a digital in-theater network in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
