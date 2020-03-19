4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Coronavirus-Led Recession Fear

The Covid-19 outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down with increased number of confirmed cases being reported from new countries and territories almost on a day-to-day basis. According to WHO’s Situation Report – 58, released yesterday, the global death toll has topped 7,800 while the number of confirmed cases is 191,127.
The dreadful contagion has spread to at least 164 countries and territories with 58 deaths and 3,536 confirmed cases in the United States per WHO.
Recession Fear Looms Large
China’s badly hit economy is sending ripples around the world. The world’s second largest economy and leading trading nation witnessed the sharpest fall in factory output in three decades in January-February. Several key economic indicators posted record levels of contractions.
The situation in Europe and the United States is also deteriorating. Social distancing, travel bans and business shutdowns are severely disrupting economic activity. As airlines, factories, shops and restaurants continue to shut down around the world, economists are warning that a global recession is on its way.
According to credit rating agency S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) , which determines the credit worthiness of governments and companies around the world, the U.S. economy is either on the verge of entering a recession or has already entered one. It expects U.S. GDP to go down by 1% in the first quarter and 6% in the second quarter. A recession is said to occur when GDP falls for two consecutive quarters or more.
Central Banks Fail to Stabilize Markets
Stock markets around the world have been tumbling due to fear of coronavirus-driven global recession and the recently added uncertainly around oil price war.
Notably, Saudi Arabia reduced its official selling price and announced plans to significantly increase crude production. Saudi Arabia’s decision was in response to Russia’s refusal to slash crude production and initiated oil price war in a market that is already suffering from coronavirus-led travel bans.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed interest rate to near zero. Further, as part of a coordinated move with central banks of the euro zone, Britain, Canada Japan and Switzerland, three-month credit in U.S. dollars is being offered on a regular basis and at an unusually cheap rate.
These moves, however, have failed to boost investor confidence and are rather being viewed as signs of worry and panic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 6.3% yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively. The Russell 2000 and FTSE 100 declined 10.4% and 4%, respectively.
Dividend Investing – A Safe Way Out
This mounting uncertainty might force investors to remain on the sidelines but they shouldn’t avoid equities altogether. Dividend paying stocks with healthy yields are safe bets now as they have strong prospects, and provide a cushion against large swings in the market.
Companies which pay regular and handsome dividends often have a sustainable business model, a long track record of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, strong balance sheets and some value characteristics.
Here’re Some Picks
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.4% over the past 30 days. On top of that, its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 34.9% right now.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) is a producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 29% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $2.65 a share currently yields 11.6%.
Enviva Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 9.1% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of 72 cents a share currently yields 38.7%.
National CineMedia, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) , a real estate investment trust in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 2.9% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 20% right now.
Chimera Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Chimera Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Coronavirus-Led Recession Fear
The Covid-19 outbreak is showing no signs of slowing down with increased number of confirmed cases being reported from new countries and territories almost on a day-to-day basis. According to WHO’s Situation Report – 58, released yesterday, the global death toll has topped 7,800 while the number of confirmed cases is 191,127.
The dreadful contagion has spread to at least 164 countries and territories with 58 deaths and 3,536 confirmed cases in the United States per WHO.
Recession Fear Looms Large
China’s badly hit economy is sending ripples around the world. The world’s second largest economy and leading trading nation witnessed the sharpest fall in factory output in three decades in January-February. Several key economic indicators posted record levels of contractions.
The situation in Europe and the United States is also deteriorating. Social distancing, travel bans and business shutdowns are severely disrupting economic activity. As airlines, factories, shops and restaurants continue to shut down around the world, economists are warning that a global recession is on its way.
According to credit rating agency S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) , which determines the credit worthiness of governments and companies around the world, the U.S. economy is either on the verge of entering a recession or has already entered one. It expects U.S. GDP to go down by 1% in the first quarter and 6% in the second quarter. A recession is said to occur when GDP falls for two consecutive quarters or more.
Central Banks Fail to Stabilize Markets
Stock markets around the world have been tumbling due to fear of coronavirus-driven global recession and the recently added uncertainly around oil price war.
Notably, Saudi Arabia reduced its official selling price and announced plans to significantly increase crude production. Saudi Arabia’s decision was in response to Russia’s refusal to slash crude production and initiated oil price war in a market that is already suffering from coronavirus-led travel bans.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed interest rate to near zero. Further, as part of a coordinated move with central banks of the euro zone, Britain, Canada Japan and Switzerland, three-month credit in U.S. dollars is being offered on a regular basis and at an unusually cheap rate.
These moves, however, have failed to boost investor confidence and are rather being viewed as signs of worry and panic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 6.3% yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively. The Russell 2000 and FTSE 100 declined 10.4% and 4%, respectively.
Dividend Investing – A Safe Way Out
This mounting uncertainty might force investors to remain on the sidelines but they shouldn’t avoid equities altogether. Dividend paying stocks with healthy yields are safe bets now as they have strong prospects, and provide a cushion against large swings in the market.
Companies which pay regular and handsome dividends often have a sustainable business model, a long track record of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, strong balance sheets and some value characteristics.
Here’re Some Picks
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.4% over the past 30 days. On top of that, its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 34.9% right now.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) is a producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 29% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $2.65 a share currently yields 11.6%.
Enviva Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 9.1% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of 72 cents a share currently yields 38.7%.
National CineMedia, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) , a real estate investment trust in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 2.9% over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 20% right now.
Chimera Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
Chimera Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>