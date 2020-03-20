Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This company that provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications’ shares gained 6.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decline of 28.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN - Free Report) : This company that provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
QIAGEN’s shares gained 2.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
