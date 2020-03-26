Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) : This company that provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR - Free Report) : This company that provides a suite of data analytics and management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) : This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC - Free Report) : This company that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
