New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This company that develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) : This company that develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
