Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.56%, compared with the industry average of 16.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.35%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.
