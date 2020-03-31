Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider and distributor of O&P devices and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This provider of electrical and mechanical construction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

