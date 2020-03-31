Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider and distributor of O&P devices and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This provider of electrical and mechanical construction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider and distributor of O&P devices and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Hanger Inc. Price and Consensus
Hanger Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanger Inc. Quote
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
US Foods Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This provider of electrical and mechanical construction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc Price and Consensus
Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>