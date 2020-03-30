Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company that provides various installment loan products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.71, compared with 5.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.50, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.55, compared with 23.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
