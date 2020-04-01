Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
America Movil has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR - Free Report) : This cable services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Charter Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
