Defend Your Coronavirus-Hit Portfolio With These Dividend Picks

With the vaccine-development process testing every one’s patience, the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus mayhem. The situation has massively disrupted individual lives, communities and industries across the globe, keeping us absolutely clueless about when the crisis would wane and what consequences it might bring.
According to a Johns Hopkins University data, the number of infected people across the world has crossed 1,277,960, with more than 69,550 deaths and 243,770 recoveries. Confirmed cases in the United States have gone past 337,640, with more than 9,640 deaths and fortunately, 17,580 recoveries.
The virus outbreak has distorted supply chains of almost every business and spooked investors over the past month, compelling them to sell off stocks. Major indices have nosedived on a year-to-date basis, that’s from around the time when the outbreak initiated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 25.8% year to date, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite depreciating 22.4% and 17%, respectively. The Russell 2000 and FTSE 100 declined 38.9% and 27%, respectively.
Back-to-back rate cuts, liquidity swap-line arrangements and the most-recent $2-trillion coronavirus relief bill have bought nothing more than just interim bounce backs. It goes without saying that markets will keep tumbling until the pandemic is contained.
Dividend Investing – A Safe Way Out
This mounting uncertainty might force investors to remain on the sidelines but they shouldn’t avoid equities altogether. Dividend-paying stocks with healthy yields are safe bets now as these have strong prospects, and cushion against large swings in the market.
Companies, which pay regular and handsome dividends, often have a sustainable business model, a long track record of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, strong balance sheets and some value characteristics.
Here’re Some Picks
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages residential mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings moved up 2.9% over the past 30 days. On top of that, its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 60.1% right now.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) acquires, owns and manages a geographically-diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, theater industrial, and health and fitness properties. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its ongoing-year earnings has moved 2.7% north in the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $1.8 a share currently yields 14.1%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR - Free Report) engages in acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 earnings has been revised 4.3% upward in 30 days’ time. Its annualized dividend of $3.33 a share currently yields 5.1%.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Singapore, Monaco, Norway and Oslo. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings moved 90.1% north over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of 47 cents a share currently yields 7.8%.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Defend Your Coronavirus-Hit Portfolio With These Dividend Picks
With the vaccine-development process testing every one’s patience, the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus mayhem. The situation has massively disrupted individual lives, communities and industries across the globe, keeping us absolutely clueless about when the crisis would wane and what consequences it might bring.
According to a Johns Hopkins University data, the number of infected people across the world has crossed 1,277,960, with more than 69,550 deaths and 243,770 recoveries. Confirmed cases in the United States have gone past 337,640, with more than 9,640 deaths and fortunately, 17,580 recoveries.
The virus outbreak has distorted supply chains of almost every business and spooked investors over the past month, compelling them to sell off stocks. Major indices have nosedived on a year-to-date basis, that’s from around the time when the outbreak initiated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 25.8% year to date, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite depreciating 22.4% and 17%, respectively. The Russell 2000 and FTSE 100 declined 38.9% and 27%, respectively.
Back-to-back rate cuts, liquidity swap-line arrangements and the most-recent $2-trillion coronavirus relief bill have bought nothing more than just interim bounce backs. It goes without saying that markets will keep tumbling until the pandemic is contained.
Dividend Investing – A Safe Way Out
This mounting uncertainty might force investors to remain on the sidelines but they shouldn’t avoid equities altogether. Dividend-paying stocks with healthy yields are safe bets now as these have strong prospects, and cushion against large swings in the market.
Companies, which pay regular and handsome dividends, often have a sustainable business model, a long track record of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, strong balance sheets and some value characteristics.
Here’re Some Picks
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages residential mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings moved up 2.9% over the past 30 days. On top of that, its annualized dividend of $2 a share yields 60.1% right now.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) acquires, owns and manages a geographically-diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, theater industrial, and health and fitness properties. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its ongoing-year earnings has moved 2.7% north in the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of $1.8 a share currently yields 14.1%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR - Free Report) engages in acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 earnings has been revised 4.3% upward in 30 days’ time. Its annualized dividend of $3.33 a share currently yields 5.1%.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Quote
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Singapore, Monaco, Norway and Oslo. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings moved 90.1% north over the past 30 days. Its annualized dividend of 47 cents a share currently yields 7.8%.
DHT Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>