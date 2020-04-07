Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Medley Capital Corporation (MCC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 44.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.9%.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.5%, compared with the industry average of 18.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.7%, compared with the industry average of 6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th
