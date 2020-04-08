Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.
AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
HP Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.1%.
HP Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Image: Bigstock
