Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.1%.

