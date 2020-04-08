Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) : This developer of software, hardware and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This designer of single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of production tools, modules and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

PRA has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

