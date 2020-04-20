Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Exterran Corporation (EXTN - Free Report) : This company that is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and maintains nuclear-powered ships such as aircraft carriers and submarines, and non-nuclear ships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
SLM Corporation (SLM - Free Report) : This company that is a bellwether in education finance in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 90 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks For April 20th
