Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 3.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN - Free Report) : This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

