Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus
Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.49, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Green Brick Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Brick Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 137.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
