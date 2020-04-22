Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This company that is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) : This company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX - Free Report) : This company that operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

 

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that primarily focuses on title insurance has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This company that manufacturers high-quality, branded convenience food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

 

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

