Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:                   

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 25%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) : This base metals exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Trilogy Metals’ shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold’s shares gained 57.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

consumer-discretionary gold precious-metals