Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.
Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 25%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) : This base metals exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trilogy Metals’ shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold’s shares gained 57.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Nautilus, Inc. (NLS - Free Report) : This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.
Nautilus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nautilus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nautilus, Inc. Quote
Nautilus’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 25%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nautilus, Inc. Price
Nautilus, Inc. price | Nautilus, Inc. Quote
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) : This base metals exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trilogy Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Trilogy Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trilogy Metals Inc. Quote
Trilogy Metals’ shares gained 41.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trilogy Metals Inc. Price
Trilogy Metals Inc. price | Trilogy Metals Inc. Quote
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 73.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price
Kinross Gold Corporation price | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Barrick Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
Barrick Gold’s shares gained 57.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrick Gold Corporation Price
Barrick Gold Corporation price | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>