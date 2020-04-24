Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.89%.
Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) : This food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.53%.
Conagra Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Image: Bigstock
