Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of plush animals and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.45, compared with 25.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.41, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) : This food company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.46, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

