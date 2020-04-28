Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This provider of market making and liquidity services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Virtu Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Virtu Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - free report >>

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) - free report >>

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance utilities