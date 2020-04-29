Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO - Free Report) : This company that provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. Price and Consensus

 

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Price and Consensus

AdaptHealth Corp. price-consensus-chart | AdaptHealth Corp. Quote

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

 

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX - Free Report) : This company that provides recovery audit services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PRGX Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PRGX Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRGX Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRGX Global, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

AXT, Inc. (AXTI - Free Report) : This company that develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

AXT Inc Price and Consensus

 

AXT Inc Price and Consensus

AXT Inc price-consensus-chart | AXT Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) - free report >>

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) - free report >>

AXT Inc (AXTI) - free report >>

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (AHCO) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor transportation