Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO - Free Report) : This company that provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX - Free Report) : This company that provides recovery audit services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
AXT, Inc. (AXTI - Free Report) : This company that develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th
