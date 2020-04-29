Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 22.2%, compared with the industry average of 13.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.3%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Global Net Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Net Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.
Global Net Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Net Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 22.2%, compared with the industry average of 13.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.3%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>