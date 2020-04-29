Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT - Free Report) : This company that acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.9%, compared with the industry average of 12.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 15%.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 99.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
