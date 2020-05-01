Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.59, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
