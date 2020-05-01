Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) : This explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Alamos Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of specialty vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Spartan Motors has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

