Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This provider of high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.62%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) : This commercial real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.38%, compared with the industry average of 5.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.15%.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.81%, compared with the industry average of 12.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.69%.
