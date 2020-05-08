Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of nuclear components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 90 days.
BWX Technologies Inc Price and Consensus
BWX Technologies Inc price-consensus-chart | BWX Technologies Inc Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc Quote
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures analog radio frequency has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Quote
Luminex Corporation (LMNX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 30 days.
Luminex Corporation Price and Consensus
Luminex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Luminex Corporation Quote
Parsons Corporation (PSN - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-based solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Parsons Corporation Price and Consensus
Parsons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Parsons Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
