Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods Inc Price and Consensus
BG Foods Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Foods Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
BG Foods Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods Inc dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods Inc Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties Inc Price and Consensus
One Liberty Properties Inc price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
One Liberty Properties Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties Inc dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties Inc Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection Inc Price and Consensus
Resources Connection Inc price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3%.
Resources Connection Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Resources Connection Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection Inc Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
