Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio 1.06, compared with 3.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation services to oil industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Teekay has a PEG ratio 0.65, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.44, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
