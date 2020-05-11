Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.1% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.
Orion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.31, compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This provider of banking and financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Hilltop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Foundation Inc. (FFWM - Free Report) : This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.
First Foundation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 69.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
