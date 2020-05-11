Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.1% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN - Free Report) : This specialty construction company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Orion Group Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Orion Group Holdings Inc Quote

Orion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.31, compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orion Group Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Orion Group Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Orion Group Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Orion Group Holdings Inc Quote

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This provider of banking and financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc Quote

Hilltop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hilltop Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Hilltop Holdings Inc Quote

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM - Free Report) : This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

First Foundation Inc Price and Consensus

First Foundation Inc Price and Consensus

First Foundation Inc price-consensus-chart | First Foundation Inc Quote

First Foundation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 69.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Foundation Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

First Foundation Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

First Foundation Inc pe-ratio-ttm | First Foundation Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                  

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) - free report >>

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - free report >>

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance transportation