Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of nearly 21%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Martin Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Martin Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.
Martin Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Martin Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners LP Quote
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
DHT Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.
DHT Holdings Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
DHT Holdings Inc dividend-yield-ttm | DHT Holdings Inc Quote
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners Inc Price and Consensus
BGC Partners Inc price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of nearly 21%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
BGC Partners Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
BGC Partners Inc dividend-yield-ttm | BGC Partners Inc Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>