Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This operator of educational institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) :This manufacturer of packaged food and beverage, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

TreeHouse Foods has a PEG ratio of 3.13, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI - Free Report) : This provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Inphi has a PEG ratio of 1.24, compared with 5.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

