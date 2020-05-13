Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This operator of educational institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) :This manufacturer of packaged food and beverage, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
TreeHouse Foods Inc Price and Consensus
TreeHouse Foods Inc price-consensus-chart | TreeHouse Foods Inc Quote
TreeHouse Foods has a PEG ratio of 3.13, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TreeHouse Foods Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
TreeHouse Foods Inc peg-ratio-ttm | TreeHouse Foods Inc Quote
Inphi Corporation (IPHI - Free Report) : This provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Inphi Corporation Price and Consensus
Inphi Corporation price-consensus-chart | Inphi Corporation Quote
Inphi has a PEG ratio of 1.24, compared with 5.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inphi Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Inphi Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Inphi Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
