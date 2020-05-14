Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT - Free Report) : This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Livongo Health Inc (LVGO - Free Report) : This consumer digital health company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

