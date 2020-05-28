Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For May 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This world's largest unhedged gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 90 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT - Free Report) : This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.
Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) : This company that engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY - Free Report) : This company that focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS - Free Report) : This special purpose acquisition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
